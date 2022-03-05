JUST IN: Lagos Govt. seals event centre for allowing petrol-souvenir during party

As part of the ongoing probe into the petrol-sovenirs party held in Lagos, the State Government has put the Havillah Event Centre in Oniru axis of Eti-Osa Local Government where the party was held under lock.

As gathered, the facility was put under lock by officials of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad for allegedly contravening the public safety rules in the state.

The Guild learnt that the grievances of the government with the management were that in spite of understanding the rules of engagement, did not prevent organisers and guests from engaging in activities that were at variance with the law.

Havillah event centre was the venue for the party organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Ogbulu, as the Erelu Okin by an Ogun state monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso, and during the event gallons filled with petroleum products were handed out as souvenirs to guests.

In the video monitored by our correspondent, the guests were seen asking for their own gift including a popular fuji musician, Sulaimon Alao popularly called Ks1 Malaika, who also received his share of the item handed over to guest as a souvenir.

According to the government, the event owners and party organisers’ actions were against the state safety guidelines and everyone responsible for the actions would be prosecuted as stipulated in the laws.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Commissioner, Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described the act as a reprehensible action and stressed that everyone involved would be made to account for it.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an Event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided”.

