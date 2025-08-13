JUST IN; Lagos Govt. seals Dowen College over indiscriminate waste disposal

The Lagos State Government has sealed the premises of Dowen College in Lekki phase 1 over alleged indiscriminate waste disposal, an action that contradict environmental laws in the state.

As gathered, the government sealed the premises in Lekki Phase 1 after waste traced to the school was found to have been improperly disposed into Bisola Durosimi-Etti Canal.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the seal on Wednesday through a short statement made available to newsmen.

Wahab described the school actions as a clear disregard for environmental laws, stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

According to Wahab, the Corps Marshall of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps enforce the closure of the school premises as stipulated by the sanitation law of the state.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against any institution or organisation that violates our waste management regulations.

“Lagos must remain clean, safe and healthy for all residents, and enforcement will continue without compromise.”