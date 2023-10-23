JUST IN: Lagos Govt. seals Alaba market over unpaid waste bills, others

As part of measures to maintain a standard hygiene environment, the Lagos State Government has sealed the Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government, over the traders poor waste disposal practices.

Other infractions leveled against the traders, which resulted in the indefinite closure, were failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences.

As gathered, the market was sealed t about 1 am after a team of Lagos State Government officials including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and others.

It was learnt that the officials arrival came as a surprise to the market leadership and many traders who had planned to arrive the market early on Monday to commence business activities.

The commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this in a short statement released on its official social media handle, stated that the move was basically to ensure proper hygiene standards across the state.

According to the statement, “Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences”.

