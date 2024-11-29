JUST IN: Lagos Govt. sacks two officers for stealing mobile phone

The Lagos State Government has dismissed two State Environmental and Special Offences taskforce personnel over their involvement in mobile phone theft during a raid in Alimosho Local Government Area.

The two paramilitary officers, 42-year-old Fatai Yusuf and 38-year-old Hammed Garuba, were found guilty of stealing mobile phones belonging to drug peddlers in the state.

As gathered, the two personnel were among the team deployed to go after drug peddlers hiding inside a hotel in Gowon Estate.

It was learnt that the hotel was known for harboring drug users and traffickers, and a raid on the hotel resulted in the arrest of 43 peddlers.

However, the raid’s integrity was compromised by the actions of two officials whose misconduct was captured by a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

Both individuals, serving as paramilitary officers within the agency, were subjected to a meticulous investigation by the agency’s Disciplinary Committee.

Upon confirmation of their guilt, they were summarily dismissed from service and will face immediate prosecution for theft.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, strongly denounced their actions, reaffirming the agency’s unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability. He issued a stern admonition to all personnel, emphasizing that any breach of ethical conduct would attract severe consequences.

“The Lagos State Taskforce is guided by principles of discipline, equity, and justice. Any act that compromises the agency’s credibility or erodes public trust will be addressed decisively and without hesitation,” he declared.