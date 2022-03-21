JUST IN: Lagos Govt. sacks two LASTMA officers, demotes four others over misconducts

No fewer than two officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) employments’ have been terminated and four others demoted by the Lagos State Government over gross misconducts in the state.

The six LASTMA officials were found guilty of the allegations leveled against them by Lagosians particularly motorists across the state and the allegations brought against the affected officials include bribery, corruption, and other serious acts that were against the tenets of their activities on Lagos roads.

According to the government, the affected officers were made to face the Personnel Management Board (Disciplinary) that was set up to look into the allegations against them and investigation revealed that the two former officials and four others were culpable of serious misconduct as stated in the public service rule.

The penalties handed down to the officers were confirmed by Asst. Director, Public Affairs LASTMA, Filade Olumide, on Monday, while announcing developments within the traffic management agency.

Filade, in the statement made available to The Guild, added further averred that LASTMA can only get better, if and when members of the public share their experiences which also include positive ones and provide evidences where applicable of perceived misdemeanours.

The statement read: “In the same vein, the agency management implored road users in Lagos to always comply with the State Traffic Law in order not to run afoul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law. This is necessary in order for all of us to promote a greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realization of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the first letter of the ‘THEMES’ agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation).

“It was disclosed that six officers have faced disciplinary action from September to December 2021, two of the officers had their appointment terminated, while four suffered reduction in rank along with reprimand for tyheir various misdemeanours.

“The management thereafter enjoined the general Lagos road users to abide by the State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, members of the public are also advised to desist from attacking officers of the agency because of their grievances, it concluded”.

