JUST IN: Lagos Govt. sacks six LASTMA officers over gross misconducts

The Lagos State Government has terminated the employment of six officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for engaging in severe misconduct and general inefficiencies.

The six LASTMA personnel’s employment termination was approved the Lagos State Civil Service Commission (CSC) after a thorough review of the recommendations received from the Personnel Management Board (PMB).

As gathered, the officers’ dismissal were issued to the implicated officers at LASTMA’s Headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the officers’ dismissal explained that the PMB recommendations was approved by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission after several days of review.

Bakare-Oki, in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that these disciplinary actions were rigorously implemented in accordance with the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its operations and called on Lagos residents to actively engage with the agency by providing both positive feedback and reports of any observed misconduct, along with relevant evidence.

“I wish to inform the general public that this is an ongoing exercise aimed at purging the Agency of errant officers. Another Personnel Management Board session will be convened shortly to address additional indicted LASTMA officials”.

The General Manager, meanwhile, urged Lagos road users to strictly comply with traffic regulations to avoid fines and other penalties included in the traffic law.

He warned that violations would attract penalties, including fines, as enforced by the Lagos Mobile Courts in accordance with legal provisions.

He emphasized that adherence to traffic laws is crucial to the realization of the “Greater Lagos” vision, as outlined in Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Development Agenda. The first pillar of this agenda, which focuses on traffic management and transportation, is essential for the actualization of this vision.

Bakare-Oki reassured the public of LASTMA’s steadfast commitment to addressing complaints promptly and impartially. Citizens are encouraged to lodge complaints through the toll-free hotline 080000527862 or by visiting the Walk-In Complaint Centre at LASTMA’s Headquarters in Oshodi.

While assuring motorists of their civil rights’ protection on Lagos roads, he appealed for compliance with the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law of 2018.