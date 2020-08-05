JUST IN: Lagos Govt. returns to pre-2018 land use charge, waives penalties 

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the state would be returning to its pre-2018 land use charge as well as waived penalties for charges from 2017, 2018, and 2019 for defaulters across the state.

It explained that that readopting the pre-2018 land use charge had become imperative after reversing the 2018 land use charge.

Addressing pressmen at an ongoing press briefing, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said that the state would be reverting to pre-2018 land use charge.

According to him, the waived penalties for 2017, 2018 and 2019, amounts to N5.6 billion loss in revenue for the state.

Details shortly…