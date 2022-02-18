JUST IN: Lagos Govt. returns Magodo land file to Supreme Court, seek clarification

The Lagos State Government has returned the Magodo land judgement file to the Supreme Court, asking the apex court for clarification on the authentic creditors authorised by the court to represent the owners and the name approved to appear on the Certificate of Occupancy.

It said that the clarification from the court would assist in identifying who should represent the association and the name that should be imprinted on the Certificate of Occupancy for the new parcel of land to be handed over to the authentic creditor of the judgement.

According to the government, the inability to identify among the Shangisha Landlords Association, the judgment creditors, who should representatives them has affected its efforts to implement the judgement made by the court years ago.

Through a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government noted that a series of meetings held between its representatives and the parties claiming the judgement had failed to yield the desired results as directed by the court.

In the statement released on Friday, the state government reiterate its commitment towards complying with the judgment of the Supreme Court once these two issues were resolved.

Parts of the statement reads: “At the said meetings two issues arose: There was a serious division among the judgment creditors as to who controlled or had the right to represent the Association; and the demand by the judgment creditors that a single global Certificate of Occupancy should be issued in the name of the Association as opposed to the position of the State Government that each of the 549 members of the Association would be given allotment letters individually.

“Given the sharp divide between the two factions of the judgment creditors on who has authority to represent the Association and the disagreement regarding whom the Certificate of Occupancy should be issued (collectively or individually), the State Government has approached the Supreme Court to seek further directives and clarifications on both issues. The Judgment Creditors have been served with the application”.

