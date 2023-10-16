JUST IN: Lagos Govt. reopens Ladipo market after meeting sanitation standards

The Lagos State Government has reopened the popular auto spare part market, Ladipo Market, in Mushin Local Government, after meeting the most essential standard set for reopening any sealed markets.

Ladipo market was reopened barely 17 days after it was sealed over the traders non-compliance with the market hygiene standards set by the state government for any land space set aside for trading across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Monday through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kadiri Folashade, and made available to The Guild.

Wahab noted that that business activities would commence at the popular spare parts market, after its recent closure for various environmental infractions.

He stated that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prioritised the issue of clean environment, public health, and safety, in line with the THEMES Plus agenda, which informed the recent drive, to enforce strict compliance with waste management best practice, across markets in the state.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public safety, particularly within markets and around business facilities.

He stressed that the goal behind the closure was to ensure all markets in Lagos State, followed laid down environmental rules, resulting in a safer and healthier business environment for buyers and sellers.

Gbadegesin urged the traders to support the efforts of the State Government, by adhering strictly to the environmental laws, as markets that ran foul risked indefinite closure.

