JUST IN: Lagos Govt. reopens Cubana restaurant on conditions

The Lagos State Government has reopened Donald Fast Food in Lekki, a firm owned by popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest, on conditions that the management will abide by the environmental protection law of the state.

Conditions handed down before being reopened were that the management will maintain the approved fast food business enterprise and desist from converting any sections of the premises for either clubbing or partying.

The government argued that clubbing and partying is outlawed within the community where the restaurant as indicated in the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday through a statement released on his official social media handle.

Wahab noted that the action taken against the business was not to witch-hunts but to ensure Lagosians have safe environment often.

According to the statement, “Following the seal-up of Donald’s Fast Food (De-Angels Night Club) in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, Part VI Section 177 by the Lagos State government, the business proprietor has signed an undertaking to stick to the environmental laws of the State, promising to maintain the approved fast food business enterprise as against using the facility for any form of clubbing or partying as it is a residential area and state laws forbid it.

“Consequently, the Fast Food facility has been ordered unsealed. The Lagos State government continues to show commitment to ensuring safe environment for all Lagosians”, it added.

The premises was reopened barely 24 hours after it’s closure for contravening pollution law in the state.

It noted that the business premises was sealed after several warnings issued on the management for an adjustment in its mode of operations.