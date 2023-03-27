JUST IN: Lagos Govt. reopens Chrisland School 1month after student’s death

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Education, has partially reopened Chrisland High School in Opebi axis of the state, for students in terminal classes to learn physically ahead of their West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled to begin in a few weeks.

It said that aside from the schoolchildren in terminal classes, who have been granted permission to gain access to the premises, other students and teachers not linked to the students should stay away from the facility pending when the case would be decided by the court.

The approval was a sequel to the request put forward by Chrisland High School parents, asking that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reopen the school so that students can finish their academic calendar for the term.

Granting their request, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement made available to newsmen by the ministry on Monday, while giving an update on the case of the deceased 12years old student of the school, Whitney Adeniran.

According to Adefisayo, “The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed”.

She also hinted that arrangements were ongoing for other categories of students to return to school, adding that “The temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations”.

“The Ministry, with the support of the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection policy and safeguarding, which is made up of representatives of different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education Quality Assurance and others, will continue to engage with Whitney Adeniran’s Family”, the Commissioner added.

It would be recalled that the student was allegedly electrocuted during an inter-house sports event at the Agege Stadium on February 9th, 2023 in the state.

Four days after the tragedy, Lagos State government closed the school following a series of questions surrounding the death of Whitney.

In an open letter to the Governor, the parents expressed gratitude for Sanwo-Olu’s unbiased and unwavering support for the deceased family, urging that he consider the interests of students in year 9 and 12 terminal classes.

The letter read in part; “Your support is a testament to the value Lagos State Government places on education as well as the safety and well-being of our children.

“We understand and trust that Justice must prevail for our daughter and as we await this, we are making a passionate appeal on behalf of our children who in addition to coping with the grief of losing a schoolmate individually and collectively, have also had their education affected and have been at home for over 7 weeks and 4 days now.

“We appeal to the ‘parent heart’ of our dear Governor, Sir, that the school be reopened to enable our children to catch up on the term’s activities and prepare for all forthcoming exams.

“In addition, sir, we as concerned parents commit to working with the school to ensure total adherence to all the safety standards of the state,”.

