JUST IN: Lagos Govt. removes Lekki multi-million naira buildings for contravention

Concerned by the flooding prevalence in Lekki axis, the Lagos State Government has commenced removal of many multi-million naira buildings erected by owners on drainage channels in Eti-Osa Local Government.

The scores of buildings erected inside Orchid Estate and along Ajiran – Agungi road were discovered by the government to have altered the master plan for the area, crippling effectiveness of the floor abatement strategy adopted by the state government.

As gathered, the demolition exercise came seven months after the State Government and property owners agreed that the master plan be restored, to save the entire Lekki axis from persistent flooding during rainy season in Lagos.

It was learnt that the agreement reached by the owners and the government was never implemented by the occupants and property owners even after several reminders to ensure thorough compliance.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement released through his phone official social media handle.

Wahab, who described the affected buildings as illegal, noted that the removal exercise was embarked upon to save other Lekki property owners from losing their buildings to floods.

He said: “After several months of stakeholders engagements with property owners built on Systems 156 and 157 drainage path, the agreements to implement the agreed redesigned plan which were not honored/neglected by the community, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commenced removal of illegal structures built on the canal along the System 157 – Orchid Road – Eti Osa drainage channels to deflood the area”.

“The ongoing enforcement of due process on properties in Lagos State is aimed at curbing the persistent flooding in the State, however, while enforcing compliance, the government is always open to alternative suggestions”.

Before the demolition exercise, The Guild gathered that property owners admitted to have encroached on the drainage alignments, and at some point closed the canal path as indicated in the Lagos State Drainage Master Plan, but pleaded for a timeframe to consult with their engineers for a possible way of opening up the canal path with minimal impact on the structures.

After much appeal, the state government through the ministry of environment granted the property owners’ request to discuss with their engineers on best options that will protect their buildings.