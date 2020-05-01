Just In: Lagos Govt. releases two foreigners, 24 other positive patients after recovery

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Hours after commissioning a 118-bed isolation center in Gbagada, Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also approved the discharge of 26 additional patients from the state isolation centers after recovering from coronavirus.
Of the 26 patients allowed to reunite with their families, 14 were males and 12 females including two foreign nationals, a Polish and a Filipino, that were isolated after contracting the virus in the state.
The governor, in a statement on Friday, hinted that patients were managed and discharged at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba and Onikan Isolation center
He said: “The patients, 14 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.
With this, the number number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 225.