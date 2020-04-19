Just IN: Lagos Govt. releases four additional coronavirus patients after testing negative

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no fewer than four new patients have recovered from coronavirus infection and discharged from the state isolation centers.

Sanwo-Olu added that the four cases discharged on Sunday were all males and that the discharge patients increased the number of cases released from the state isolation centers to 98.

While noting that the patients have been reunited with their families, the governor explained that three of the patients were managed at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba while the other spent his time at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to him, the four patients were released after they have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 98.

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged residents to stay at home and adhere strictly to preventive measures outlined by medical officials.