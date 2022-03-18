JUST IN: Lagos Govt. pulls down buildings around Agege flyover for contravention

Dozens of shanties and uncompleted buildings around the Agege flyover have been pulled down by the Lagos State Government for contravening the physical planning law of the state.

As gathered, the move by the government to remove all buildings around the facility was to restore the master plan earlier drawn for the area.

It was learnt that buildings been pulled down by the government on Friday were erected by the property owners without approval in the state.

A Lagos state government staff at the demolition exercise, who does not want his name mentioned, stated that the buildings were demolished due to their proximity with the newly built bridge in Agege.

He added that the activities around the facilities were discovered to be responsible for some of the obstructions yjay were currently been experienced around the bridge.

MORE DETAILS SOON

