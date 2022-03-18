Report on Interest
under logo

NNPC adopts new guidelines for transparent operations

The Guild

LASG cautions DPR against aiding Tank Farms, others on…

The Guild

Police nabs two traffic robbery suspects, recovers stolen…

The Guild
BusinessProperty

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. pulls down buildings around Agege flyover for contravention

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Dozens of shanties and uncompleted buildings around the Agege flyover have been pulled down by the Lagos State Government for contravening the physical planning law of the state.

As gathered, the move by the government to remove all buildings around the facility was to restore the master plan earlier drawn for the area.

It was learnt that buildings been pulled down by the government on Friday were erected by the property owners without approval in the state.

A Lagos state government staff at the demolition exercise, who does not want his name mentioned, stated that the buildings were demolished due to their proximity with the newly built bridge in Agege.

He added that the activities around the facilities were discovered to be responsible for some of the obstructions yjay were currently been experienced around the bridge.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6230 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: