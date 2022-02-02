JUST IN: Lagos Govt. prepares for Shonekan’s burial, to shutdown Marina roads

The Lagos State Government has declared that all adjoining and feeder roads leading to Marina would be cordoned off to allow easy access for guests that would be attending the burial service for the Late former Head of Interim Government Ernest Shonekan.

It said that the roads would be lockdown for 13 hours and that traffic along Inner Marina would be diverted to the outer Marina around Oando filling station axis where they could further link their destinations.

According to the government, the roads would be shut down beginning from 5.00am on Friday, 4th February 2022 and they would only be reopened to traffic at about 6.00 pm the same day.

Through a statement released on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, motorists have been directed to use other alternative routes to reduce travel time within the axis.

Oladeinde disclosed that motorists, who could not avoid the axis, should connect JK Randle street through Force road and link Broad street to continue their journey as Inner Marina road/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road would be barred from vehicular movement.

In the same vein, Oladeinde stated that motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church would be temporarily diverted to UBA roundabout and Apongbon axis for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island for easy access to their destinations.

The transport Commissioner assured motorists that security and law enforcement agencies have been placed on standby for onward deployment to all strategic junctions/intersections as well as black spots to prevent any delays.

He added that efforts would be intensified to ensure that during the period when the roads were expected to be cordoned off, security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted were patroled extensively.

“Extending the appreciation of Mr. Governor to the citizenry for their patience and understanding, the State Government sincerely appeals to the Citizenry for any inconvenience the diversion may cause”, Oladeinde added.

It would be recalled that Shonekan passed on at the age of 85 at Evercare hospital, in the Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government where he had been receiving treatment before death.

The deceased legal practitioner was the Abese of Egbaland before he was pronounced dead by medical experts on Tuesday in the country.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

After he was overthrown through a palace coup, he founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy

Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of the United African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC) before he was appointed as Interim President of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida in 1993.

He was born on May 9, 1936, in Lagos into the family of an Abeokuta-born civil servant. He was educated at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College.

