JUST IN: Lagos Govt. postpones Lekki E-call up for trucks indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has postponed the Electronic Call-Up system for articulated trucks on Lekki-Epe road indefinitely, barely six days to the kick-off of thr initiative around the corridor.

It said that the decision to postpone its commencement on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, was due to appeals from truck owners and other stakeholders around the corridor that they haven’t adjusted their operations to suit the new initiative.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Friday through a statement released by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Bolanle Ogunlola.

Osiyemi urged all Stakeholders to seize the opportunity to ramp up full preparation in readiness for the successful take off of the technology-driven solution of truck movement on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

According to him, “After further consideration of Stakeholders request to extend the timeliness in order to give adequate room for full compliance, the Lagos State Government has postponed the commencement of E-Call Up system on Lekki-Epe corridor”.

Earlier, Osiyemi, during the engagement with stakeholders’, reeled out importance of the initiative to the government drive to ensure seamless traffic flow in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

He highlighted the Lekki-Epe zone as a major investment hub and affirmed the State Government’s commitment to preventing its deterioration.

The Commissioner emphasized that the collaboration of all Stakeholders is essential for the initiative’s success.

He also stated that the State Government has zero tolerance for non-compliance, and enforcement will be stringent.