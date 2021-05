In a bid to flatten coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has placed the United States (US), Canada, France and 11 other countries on COVID-19 watchlist, and that passengers from the countries will be place on a compulsory seven days self-isolation, to prevent community transmission across the state.

Other countries on the watchlist of the Lagos state were Germany, Netherlands, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

These came days after the Federal Government banned passengers from India, Turkey and Brazil following the wide spread of the virus in the countries.

