JUST IN: Lagos Govt. may shutdown Ladipo, Oyingbo markets over indiscriminate waste disposal

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has threatened to shut down both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets indefinitely next Thursday over traders’ indiscriminate waste disposal in both markets.
It said that traders in both markets have been identified to allegedly engage in reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste disposal services, and poor sanitation within the trading areas.
The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, made the threat through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Folashade Kadiri, on Thursday.
Odumboni noted that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.