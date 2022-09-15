JUST IN: Lagos Govt. may shutdown Ladipo, Oyingbo markets over indiscriminate waste disposal

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has threatened to shut down both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets indefinitely next Thursday over traders’ indiscriminate waste disposal in both markets.

It said that traders in both markets have been identified to allegedly engage in reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste disposal services, and poor sanitation within the trading areas.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, made the threat through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Folashade Kadiri, on Thursday.

Odumboni noted that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders. Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets”.

The LAWMA boss stated that the authority had, in recent times, redoubled its efforts to ensure that business activities in all Lagos markets were carried out in a clean and safe environment, for the good of all.

According to him, we have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities. However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.

He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.

In another development, a mobile court sitting in Oshodi has sentenced two environmental offenders, for waste burning and dumping refuse in the drain during rainfall, both were apprehended at Ikeja and Lekki axis respectively.

The first offender was sentenced on a two-count charge: one-year imprisonment or a ₦50,000 fine, and one-month imprisonment, without the option of a fine.

Meanwhile, the second offender was remanded in a correctional facility, pending the conclusion of his bail conditions.

On the offenders, the LAWMA boss reiterated the determination of the agency to stamp out all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal in the metropolis.

Odumboni added that the enforcement team had been mandated to monitor the environment and arrest persons bent on derailing efforts of the Authority to make Lagos cleaner and livable.

The Chief Executive office of the agency, meanwhile, appealed to residents to imbibe the habit of effective waste management, by bagging and containerising their waste, for easy evacuation by assigned PSPs,

The LAWMA boss added that delay of evacuation by PSP should be reported to the Authority, using its toll-free lines, as an excuse when caught would not be entertained.

