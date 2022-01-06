JUST IN: Lagos Govt. may reopen Dowen College on conditions 

The Lagos State Government has told the management of Dowen College, Lekki, to correct internal issues that had been permitting bullying and other ill manners among students in the school such that led to death of a 12-year-old boy, Sylvester Oromoni, recently, until then the school may remain closed indefinitely.

Part of the conditions laid by the state government for the school management before the facilities could be considered for reopening for second term academic session were that the management must fix school governance gaps and other regulatory issues that might be affecting students’ welfares.

The government said that the lapses were discovered during a comprehensive investigation carried out on the school’s boarding facilities by officials from its Ministry of Education, which was done to understand where the 12-year-old student stayed before death.

Announcing conditions that must be met before reopening the school, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Thursday, disclosed that the decision was based on the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to the Police that Oromoni’s death could not be linked to alleged bullying within the school.

Adefisayo, who expressed her sympathy to the family of Late Sylvester praying that the Lord will comfort them through a statement released by the ministry, hinted that the Ministry would begin the revalidation of all existing boarding school facilities after the mid-term holidays.

“The Commissioner said the Ministry’s departments and agencies responsible for monitoring and inspection of schools are being overhauled to improve efficiency.

“She concluded that Dowen College management has been mandated to fix school governance gaps and other regulatory issues. ‘’We will consider the possibility of reopening the school only when all issues surrounding school administration have been appropriately attended to’’.

