JUST IN: Lagos Govt. makes Odumosu, MC Oluomo 25-man parks management committee head

In a bid to avoid any vacuum in the management of commercial vehicle operations in Lagos State, the Government has appointed a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and an ex-chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, as the head of its Parks Management Committee.

While MC Oluomo would serve as the chairman of the committee, Odumosu would serve as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, who would act as the secretary of the committee Secretary, Sulyman Ojora was appointed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Deputy Chairman of the management committee.

Other members of the committee were: Olayiwola Lemboye, Mustapha Adekunle popularly called Tafa Sego, a former member of the NURTW, Ganiyu Shittu, Mukaila Runsewe, Sulyman Yusuf, Mufutau Mutiu, Yinka Hassan, Sunday Ogunleye, Moshood Omojowa, Ismaila Aigoro, Ibrahim Yusuf, Akeem Tijani and a woman, Omolabake Adelakun.

Also appointed by the governor were Kazeem Hassan, Wasiu Amole, Ganiyu Ayinde, Anthony Adeboye, John Owolabi, Saburi Salami, Ibrahim Onitiju, and Odusanya Gbenga.

The members’ appointment was confirmed in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

Omotoso said that the committee would oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages across the state to ensure coordination and maintain peace and harmonious relationship.

He said: “This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW are not allowed to threaten law and order in the state.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state, is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors”, the commissioner added.

Omotoso hinted that all members of the committee would be inaugurated at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

It would be recalled that the state government had on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

