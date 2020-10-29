Just in: Lagos Govt. issues directives for private, public schools reopening

After a thorough assessment of the security situation in Lagos State after the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests, the Government has directed public and private schools to resume on Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

The state government added that students in public boarding schools should arrive their schools 24 hours before the official resumption

to avoid hitches.

Announcing the directives on Thursday, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, appealed to pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” She added.

The commissioner said that this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.” she stressed.