Just in: Lagos Govt. increases healthcare hazard allowance to N25,000

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has increased payment of hazard allowance for healthcare workers in the state from N5,000 to N25,000 respectively, which is a 400 percent increase.

It said that the move was in recognition of the daily exposure of health service workers to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and that it was also in appreciation for the selfless service being rendered by the state’s health care staff.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that health care workers were indispensable in the state’s fight against the deadly global pandemic, and that the staff had been pivotal in achievement of the successes recorded by the state government over coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, in a circular released through the State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Tuesday, said that the 400 percent increase had been implemented as incentive for the frontline COVID-19 respondents, and expressed hope that the health care workers would reciprocate by increasing enthusiasm in the coronavirus battle.

He revealed that the allowance increment would take immediate effect and called on all accounting officers in the state, to take note of the directive.

The governor expressed hope that the state would rapidly gain control over the viral pandemic and urged Lagosians to comply with government preventive orders, saying that collective cooperation was necessary to curb spread of the deadly infection in Lagos state.