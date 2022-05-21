JUST IN: Lagos Govt. goes after collapsed three-storey building developer

Following the collapse of a three-storey building at Alayaki Court in Lagos Island, the State Government has vowed to prosecute the developer of the ill-fated building that claimed lives of residents and left others with varying degrees of injuries in the state.

It said that the developer of the building would be prosecuted in accordance with the law and that the property would be forfeited to the government to serve as a deterrent to others planning to erect buildings that were not habitable for residents.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, disclosed these on Saturday after the 4-floor building under construction collapsed.

Oki noted that the structure had earlier been identified and sealed off by the Agency for not having the necessary permits before the commencement of the building.

The LASBCA boss, in a statement made available on Saturday to newsmen by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs department, Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, confirmed that the building would not have caved in on anyone should the developer not broke the seal.

According to him, the building had been sealed off, and the recalcitrant developer rather than comply broke government’s seal and carried out construction works at night and on weekends, doing shoddy jobs.

Oki said: “In the past 2 weeks, officials of the Agency had intensified enforcement activities on Lagos Island and Ebute-Metta areas of the State where several distressed buildings and buildings under construction were discovered, demolished, marked for demolition, and sealed off.

While saying that the efforts by the Agency were targeted at averting issues of avoidable building collapse, the General Manager regretted that despite all the efforts of LASBCA officials, some developers still went ahead and unseal their buildings and in some cases, harassed officials of the Agency.

