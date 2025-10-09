JUST IN: Lagos Govt. gives Trade Fair developers two-week to obtain building approval

Amid controversies over the demolition of illegal structures inside Trade Fair Complex in Ojo Local Government, the Lagos State Government has given developers and owners of buildings without approvals inside the premises two weeks to regularise their operations in line with extant regulations..

The government stated that the window is an opportunity for the developers and owners of buildings inside the complex to correct all anomalies, reiterating its zero tolerance for illegal and unapproved developments within the premises and across the state.

As gathered, after the window the government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) may resume demolition of structures inside the complex.

Meanwhile, it urged the developers and owners of unapproved structures to cooperate with its ongoing efforts to ensure a safe, well-planned, and sustainable Lagos for all.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, made the announcement on Thursday while faulting claims by Labour Party former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and others accusing the state government of bias during the demolition exercise.

He said: “Over time, the Trade Fair Complex has degenerated into an enclave of haphazard and unsafe structures, posing grave risks to public safety and emergency response. In line with Sustainable Development Goal 11 — “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable” — and the State’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, the Lagos State Government is acting strictly within its constitutional and statutory mandate, as derived from the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act 1992, as domesticated by the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, and reinforced by the Supreme Court Judgment of 2003 (Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation). These legal instruments empower states to regulate physical development within their territories, including federal lands, except for areas under exclusive federal use such as military formations.

“For clarity, land ownership and title are not in contention at the Trade Fair Complex. The ongoing enforcement focuses solely on the approval status of physical developments, as every structure in Lagos State must obtain a valid planning permit from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in accordance with the law.

“All developers and occupants of structures within the Trade Fair Complex are hereby given a two-week ultimatum to approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to regularise the approval status of their buildings in line with extant regulations”.

Meanwhile, he noted that the window for correction was given in accordance with global best practices and not due to the claim made by owners and developers against the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Commissioner said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to attempts by certain political actors, particularly of South-East extraction, to misrepresent facts and discredit the ongoing enforcement at the Complex. Such actions are populist, ill-motivated, and aimed at scoring cheap political points, rather than advancing the cause of public safety and sustainable development.

“The administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains firmly committed to promoting an orderly, inclusive, liveable, and sustainable physical environment. This commitment underpins urban renewal and redevelopment efforts across the State, which have necessitated the removal of illegal structures in several locations, including:

Pelewura Market, Lagos Island – predominantly occupied by Yoruba traders, Bombata Market, Lagos Island – predominantly occupied by Yoruba traders, LSDPC Low-Cost Housing Estate, Ilasan, Eti-Osa – largely allotted to Yoruba occupants, Otumara, Ebute Metta – mainly occupied by people of Ilaje origin, Alaba Rago – predominantly occupied by Hausa traders and Oluwole Market, Lagos Island – dominated by Yoruba traders.

“Furthermore, it is on record that several States in the East such as Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo State have also embarked on demolition of identified Illegal Structures for the purposes of flood control mitigation efforts, urban renewal or master plan enforcements. All carried out by the respective Governors without taints of ethnic coloration attached. Why should that of Lagos State be different?

“⁠It is, therefore, disingenuous and divisive for anyone to resort to ethnic sensationalism whenever enforcement actions involve structures owned or occupied by individuals of Igbo extraction. The Lagos State Government will not be drawn into political grandstanding and urges those fanning ethnic sentiments to desist and instead focus on addressing the pressing socio-economic issues within their constituencies. The actions of the Lagos State government are always guided by the Law”.