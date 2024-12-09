JUST IN: Lagos Govt. gives communities 7-day ultimatum on illegal street gates removal

As a measure to ease vehicular movements across Lagos, the State Government has given a 7-day ultimatum to Community Development Associations (CDAs) and others to pulldown all unauthorized street gates and barriers erected, to limit vehicular movements.

It added that communities’ failure to comply would result in its officials imposing unapproved street gates and penalties, in line with existing regulations.

Meanwhile, for the approved gates, the state government maintained that the communities must adhere strictly to the guidelines guiding its operations in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the state government decision on Monday while responding to Lagosians complaints over indiscriminate erection of street gates and barriers across the state.

Osiyemi urges residents and CDAs to strictly comply with these guidelines to foster a safe, efficient, and connected transportation network across the State.

The commissioner directed residents in communities with gated streets and barriers to ensure compliance with these regulations to maintain a safe and accessible transportation network across the State.

“Many of these gates were erected without the necessary approvals from the Ministry, while some approved gates are being mismanaged as residents fail to adhere to the established guidelines for gated streets in Lagos State.

“This non-compliance poses significant challenges to traffic flow, emergency response access, and overall public safety.

“As such, the Ministry is taking a firm stance to address this issue and wishes to reiterate the following in line with the Lagos State Government’s policy and regulations including ensuring that all gates and barriers installed without prior authorization from the Lagos State Government are illegal and will be removed.

“Any unauthorized gate or barrier must be dismantled within seven (7) days of this announcement. Failure to comply will result in enforcement actions, including removal and penalties, in line with existing regulations.

“And for the gates and barriers with prior approval, compliance with the following guidelines is mandatory including ensuring that gates or barriers on public roads or streets must remain fully open for public use between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM daily, to ensure interconnectivity and the free flow of traffic across the State.

“Also, all approved gates or barriers must be manned by security personnel engaged by the Community Development Associations (CDAs). However, between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM, these gates or barriers may remain closed but must be opened promptly in the event of an emergency to allow free access and exit for first responders.