JUST IN: Lagos Govt. generates over N4bn through building penal fees, others in 2021

Non-compliance by owners of building projects under construction and that of the completed ones to building construction laws in Lagos, the penal fee paid by these project owners for going against the state laws has contributed hugely N4,211, 666, 066. 59 into the Lagos State Government purse by its enforcement team, Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA), throughout 2021.

Besides, the generated revenue between the period of January and December from projects inspections expected to be carried out by LASBCA on buildings under construction, as well as the Fitness for Habitation and Certificate of Completion designed to be obtained by project owners upon completion, also contributed to the revenue generated across the 20 Local Governments and Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) in the state.

Comparing the over N4 billion revenue realised by the state government in 2021 to that of 2019 and 2020, the performance of the present year stood at 102 percent higher as of the last week in the month of December, exceeding the initial target that was set by the state government for the agency within the year under review.

The statistics on revenue generated from the agency were found in a document obtained by The Guild showing the revenue generated by officials of LASBCA while preventing loss of lives and property that were often recorded whenever a structure caved in.

In the year under review, the statistics indicated that the agency commenced operations earlier to ensure it surpassed its target as well as protected lives and property from being lost whenever a distressed building comes down on its own.

A check on the document containing the record of their activities showed that the building control personnel generated over N1,9 billion within the ambit of the law in Eti-Osa Local Government from developers and property owners that had cut corners and while ensuring that the buildings remain habitable for everyone.

This council was closely followed by Ikeja Local Government where over N347 million (N347,250,848.99) was brought into the coffers of Lagos government and Kosofe with N271, 116, 947.85, as well as in Ibeju-Lekki council that LASBCA officials got N217, 700, 645. 14 as revenue for the year.

Other councils trailing these four include Alimosho Local government with N191,599,941.68 and Amuwo-Odofin, N164,183,952.58 where Lagos revenue was boosted through the agency’s enforcement of laws set aside by the state government to protect lives and investments made within the real estate sector.

A further check on the document revealed that the agency, while carrying outs its mandate across Lagos, in the month of July through its offices got over N518 million, ended the month of June with N494,779,712 and two months after, September, over N444 million was paid as penal fee and on other procedures introduced to make Lagos real estate the safest at least within sub-Saharan Africa.

Other months that the agency exceeded their target include November when it brought into the purse of the government over N424 million and ensured that it ended the month of October with revenue that stood at N423, 874,566.

Aside from putting revenue into the government purse, the agency has prevented loss of lives of residents and artisans as well as property through different strategies that were not in place before now or already introduced but not properly enforced by the previous leadership of the agency before now.

A civil servant, who chose to remain anonymous considering he was not allowed to speak on government activities, told our correspondent that some of the strategies adopted in 2021 by LASBCA leadership saved lives and property.

He added that some of the strategies include increasing the number of district offices from 35 to over 50 offices, a decision which was indicated to have been basically adopted in order to effectively detect distressed structures and monitor building projects under construction by the agency.

According to him, the addition of new offices to existing outlets was also adopted to reduce the travel time often spent by property owners that may need to validate a document or seek their expert opinion on why they needed to erect the right building within Lagos.

Another staff, who was privy to LASBCA activities, stated that the agency embarked on the identification and removal of the distressed as well as dilapidated buildings across Lagos before they finally cave in on the occupants and residents of the community where they were erected.

From a check on their activities within the year, the building control agency removed at least 60 buildings that were either found to be distressed or dilapidated and were already constituting threats to residents of communities where they were sited by developers and owners in the state.

A law enforcement agency told our correspondent that the agency, not minding what could happen, did not limit its exercise to civilians alone, rather extended its operations into the Police barracks, identifying distressed as well as dilapidated buildings that were already begging to be pulled down for safety reasons.

Thinking ahead, a staff of LASBCA told The Guild that the agency under the leadership of Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager who is still under suspension, introduced the Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation, which they have started issuing to property owners and developers whose buildings had met satisfactorily requirements for construction in the state.

It would be recalled that during the launch, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that LABSCA was saddled with the responsibility of issuing the certificates to owners of new buildings that have passed through all stages set to prevent building collapse across the state.

Another staff stated that the agency, before the suspension of Oki, had already been positioned effectively towards sustaining the achievements recorded in 2022.

