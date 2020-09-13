Report on Interest
JUST IN: Lagos Govt. excludes primary schools from resumption, okays others

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild
Barely a week to plan resumption of students across the state, the Lagos State Government has approved phased resumptions for secondary schools, tertiary institutions and put on hold the resumption of pupils in primary schools.
It would be recalled that the state’ Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved resumption of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state after five months of closure introduced to curb spread of coronavirus.
Sanwo-Olu said that while tertiary institutions would reopen on September 14, primary and secondary schools were currently pegged for resumption on September 21st, and added that resumption of the primary and secondary schools could be subjected to further review in the ongoing modeling of the State’s response to the pandemic.

 

 

