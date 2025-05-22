JUST IN: Lagos Govt. drags Ogun before FG over boundary dispute

To end communal clashes among residents of border communities, the Lagos State Government has approached the Federal Government to address dispute with the Ogun State government’s over the ownership of lands along the borderline between both states.

As gathered, the decision to approach the central government through the National Boundary Commission (NBC) was to retain its borderlines as well as protect its citizens from constant attacks from residents of Ogun who were also laying claims to their land.

It was learnt that the disputed lands span across the borderlines with Ogun particularly in two local governments Areas of the state including Ojodu Local Government Development Area (LCDA) and Badagry Local Government.

This came barely six months after the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared that none of the state border land would be ceded to its neighbours including Lagos and Oyo states.

Announcing the state government’s decision during the 2025 ministerial press briefing on Thursday, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Roberts, noted that the government through the Ministry received and addressed several reports relating to boundary issues in 2024.

“Interstate Boundary Conflict Resolutions – The Ministry contacted the National Boundary Commission (NBC) on disputed Areas between Lagos State and Ogun State.

“Within the period under review the Department attended to several reports relating to boundary issues in the State and its neighbouring State, Ogun State in Ojodu LCDA and Ifo LGA in Ogun State, Ikoga Zebbe and Ado Odo Ota in Ogun State and Ode Omi”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner disclosed that the government through the ministry settled boundary dispute amicably between communities in the state, to ensure peace and unity remain among Lagosians.

Robert said: “On intra local government boundary resolutions, the ministry worked with the Office of the State Surveyor- General through series of site inspection visits to the following Local Governments/ Local Council Development Areas to resolve boundary conflicts; Badagry LGA/Oriade LCDA, Ikosi Ejirin LCDA, Ikorodu Central/Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA. Mediations were encouraged between parties in Ikeja LGA/Ojodu LCDA, Iru/Victoria Island/Eti Osa.

“These disputed boundaries were settled amicably, thereby ensuring business stability, peaceful co-existence and growth in the State. And members and leaders of Communities are continuously engaged to ensure peaceful co-existence amongst residents.

“This effort has ensured peaceful communal existence and zero-level communal clashes. The resultant effect is the ease of doing business, continued growth, and the desire of many to make Lagos a business destination as Lagos residents and foreigners undergo and undertake their daily businesses without fear of chaos or communal clashes.

“In the year under review, the Ministry has installed 22 Signposts in nine Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas for delineation and management of intra and inter State boundaries”.