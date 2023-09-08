Report on Interest
under logo

INEC presents Adeleke certificate of return after winning…

The Guild

Police arrests public servant over attempted suicide on 3rd…

The Guild

JUST IN: Buhari ready to face NASS over insecurity

The Guild
BusinessTop StoryTransport

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. dissolves park, garages committee, returns NURTW

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government has dissolved its Park and Garages Committee (LASPG), to allow the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) coordinate activities across motor parks and garages in the state.

As gathered, the decision to dissolve the LASPG was approved by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was said to have instructed the Ministry of Transportation to dissolve the committee and return NURTW into Lagos transport fold.

This came barely 24 hours after the former LASPG chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, publicly returned NURTW with thousands of his members in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 9746 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: