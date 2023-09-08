JUST IN: Lagos Govt. dissolves park, garages committee, returns NURTW

The Lagos State Government has dissolved its Park and Garages Committee (LASPG), to allow the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) coordinate activities across motor parks and garages in the state.

As gathered, the decision to dissolve the LASPG was approved by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was said to have instructed the Ministry of Transportation to dissolve the committee and return NURTW into Lagos transport fold.

This came barely 24 hours after the former LASPG chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, publicly returned NURTW with thousands of his members in the state.

