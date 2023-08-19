JUST IN: Lagos Govt. declares Monday work-free for Isese day celebration

Ahead of this year’s traditional worshippers festival, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved Monday, August 21st, work-free for public servants in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the day would allow staff of Lagos State Government, who were devotees of traditional religion, to observe their festival without any fear.

The approval was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, sent to Permanent Secretary of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

In the circular obtained on Saturday, the governor decision was made as a measure towards promoting indigenous culture and tradition in Lagos.

Aside from that, Sanwo-Olu approved the date for the traditional worshippers to preserve heritage in the state.

According to the circular with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/23/Vol.1/066, “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21 August, 2023, a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State. Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, 22 August at 8a.m prompt”.

