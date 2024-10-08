JUST IN: Lagos Govt. confirms five drown after Amuwo-Odofin boat accident

The Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA), has confirmed that five individuals remain unaccounted for after two boats collided in Imore town, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

LASWA said that search and rescue operations have been intensified on the five missing passengers who were yet to be seen hours after the accident that occurred midway on Lagos lagoon.

Meanwhile, 20 passengers including five that sustained varying degrees of injuries have been rescued by the emergency officials minutes after the collision.

As gathered, the accident occurred between a registered fiber boat identified as ‘Only God 13’ while the other was a wooden boat.

In a statement released by the agency on Tuesday, the General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, disclosed that the mishap occurred at about 7pm yesterday, a time that was unlawful for boats to play the waterways in the state.

According to the him, “A boat collision occurred yesterday evening at Imore on the Lagos waterways, involving two vessels: “Only God 13” and a wooden boat. At approximately 7:00 PM, “Only God 13,” traveling from Ebutte Ero to Badagry with 15 passengers, collided with a wooden boat carrying 10 passengers from Alakija to Imore.

“Fortunately, all 15 passengers on board “Only God 13” were rescued safely and are waiting at the jetty to collect their goods. However, five passengers from the wooden boat sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Regrettably, five individuals remain unaccounted for, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

“In response, LASWA and NIWA officials convened an emergency meeting with Imore community chiefs and the State Marine Officer to coordinate rescue operations and support affected families.

“LASWA, LASEMA, NIWA, Marine Police and Local Operators are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals and provide assistance to those affected”.