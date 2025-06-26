JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins investigation on Obi brother’s property demolition

To unravel the identity of those who pulled down the building owned by the brother of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos, the State Government has begun an investigation to clear the air on allegations made after the property was demolished in Ikeja axis of the state.

As gathered, the investigation was approved by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who mandated that a thorough investigation be conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and a report be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki.

According to the government, the investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

It added that the investigation would reveal those behind the move and possibly exonerate the state government from the demolition allegedly perpetrated against the Anambra state former governor’s brother.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Thursday while further reacting against the allegations made against the state government by Obi after visiting the demolition site in Ikeja.

Omotoso, who stressed that the government does not prevent anyone from living in Lagos, appealed to residents to disregard the allegations made against the babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration by the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

He said: “The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

“Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.

“We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi’s claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.

“Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter.

“This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

“The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being”.