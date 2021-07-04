JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins investigation into 14yrs girl shot during Yoruba Nation protest

Report on Interest
Following the death of a 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke that was allegedly killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, the State Government has commenced an investigation to determine the cause and other circumstances surrounding the teeenager’s death in the state.

As part of the investigation, the State Government disclosed that the deceased body would be subjected to a post-mortem examination to ensure everyone including the parents, protesters, and law enforcement agencies, know whether the girl died violently, unnatural or suspicious.

MORE DETAILS LATER

