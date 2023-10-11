Report on Interest
JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins illegal buildings removal in Lekki

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has commenced demolition of buildings erected on drainage channels in Lekki Phase 2, to correct the perennial flooding that had become a threat to residents whenever heavy downpour occurs in the community.
The multi-million naira buildings were removed by the government through its officials from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources after their owners allegedly refused to pull down the structures, following expirations of notices served on them.
As gathered, the demolition started on Wednesday along Mobil Road, Lekki Phase 2 after the one-week notice given to the occupiers by the state government elapsed.
In a video obtained by The Guild, the state government bulldozer was seen pulling down a highrise building that was already marked by the government for contravening the Lagos state environmental law.

 

 

