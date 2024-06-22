JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins contact tracing after cholera cases hit 423

The Lagos State Government has disclosed intensive contact tracing for cholera patients have commenced following a surge in the cases from 417 to 423 across the state.

It said that the move was to stop the disease from further spreading to other parts of Lagos after six cases were recorded within 24 hours across its medical facilities in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday through his official social media handle while reeling out efforts done end the disease spread in the state.

According to the statement, “Lagos State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report as of June 20, 2024

“As of June 20, 2024, an additional 6 suspected cholera cases have been reported, as illustrated in the accompanying graphs”.

This came barely 24 hours after the commissioner confirmed 35 cases out of the 417 suspected cases and 24 deaths across 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

The cases were reported from Agege, Badagry, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelofun, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojo, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa.

Others were Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Shomolu, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos mainland, and Surulere.