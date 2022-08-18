Report on Interest
JUST IN: Lagos Govt. bans Okada operations in Mushin, Oshodi, seven other council areas

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of the measures to further reduce crime rates across Lagos, the State Government has approved the ban of commercial motorcycle operations popularly called Okada in nine more Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), increasing the number of councils affected to 24.

The councils affected by the second phase of the ban by the government were: Kosofe Local Government, Ikosi-Isherri LCDA. Agboyi-Ketu LCDA,​ as well as Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, ​Isolo LCDA.

Also under the second phase of the total ban introduced by the state government were Shomolu Local Government, ​Bariga LCDA, Mushin Local Government, Odi-Olowo LCDA as well as Ejigbo LCDA,

According to the government, the total ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the new councils will become effective from 1st September 2022.

MORE DETAILS SOON

