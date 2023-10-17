JUST IN: Lagos Govt. arrests 31 people for disposing waste indiscriminately

No fewer than 31 persons have been arrested by the Lagos State Government agencies for allegedly disposing of waste at unauthorized locations, an act that contravened the Lagos environmental laws.

Aside from that, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been alerted to impound a yellow salon car with number plate FST 670 YF after the driver, a woman, was sighted this morning at Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, dropping waste from her car.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on its official social media handle, to caution residents against contravening the law.

According to LAWMA, they were apprehended by the men of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) between 4am and 5am while disposing their waste at unauthorized locations across the state.

LAWMA added that they would before the court the Environmental Court, Oshodi, as stipulated by the state environmental law.

On the woman, it said: “A woman driving a yellow car, with number plate FST 670 YF, was sighted this morning at Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, dropping waste from her car. All efforts to make her pick up the waste proved abortive, as she drove off.

“All LASTMA officials are hereby notified to flag her car down anywhere she is seen. She will be arrested and prosecuted according to environmental laws of the state.

“We cannot consolidate on the efforts to make the environment cleaner and better, when a few individuals are bent on derailing government’s efforts”.

