JUST IN: Lagos Govt. appoints new monarch for Oworonshoki, hands over staff of office

In a bid to intensify developments across Oworonsoki Kingdom, the Lagos State Government has installed a former Vice Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Babatunde Saliu, as the new monarch for the town and handed him a staff of office, to authenticate his installation in the state.

The installation of the monarch ended 10 months of interregnum on the throne and put to rest speculations surrounding who becomes the next traditional ruler for the Oworonshoki kingdom after the former king passed on.

Saliu’s installation, as gathered, came on Wednesday after undergoing a three months seclusion in the native shrine of the kingdom after the family members jointly concluded that he should be installed as the next Oloworo of Oworonshoki.

The Council ex-boss was said to have been picked by the family considering his educational qualification and ability to sustain and improve on the developments made by the former monarch, Bashir Saliu, who passed on in August 2021.

At the installation and handing over ceremony held at the Secretariat, Alausa in Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Kikelomo Sanyaolu.

Sanyaolu, while handing over staff of office to the monarch, urged him to use his experience and connections while serving at different public offices to attract developments to the kingdom.

