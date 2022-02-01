JUST IN: Lagos Govt. adjusts roadworthiness policy, begins booking system

Following controversies that had continue to trail the newly introduced roadworthiness policy in Lagos, the State Government has introduced a Booking System to reduce the time often spent by vehicle owners before getting their cars physically inspected at the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) offices across the state.

The government said that vehicle inspection exercises would now be based on scheduled appointments rather than the previous model that everyone comes to the centre with the intention of getting assessed simultaneously.

According to the government, this move was embarked upon to stem the surge often recorded at vehicle inspection centres across Lagos which had become a pain in the neck for many car owners.

The adjustment in the model came days after vehicle owners described the physical inspection examination process before roadworthiness certificates issuance as cumbersome and that the hours spent at the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) had affected their businesses.

Announcing the adjustment on Tuesday, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, further revealed that the 30 days window of inspection period has been reviewed to 60 days to reduce panic surge presently seen in some of the inspection test centres,

Oladeinde added that, although there was a backlog, efforts would be made to ensure that already vehicles would be cleared before February 14 to give room for the commencement of the new booking system.

He maintained that the policy which was introduced to clamp down on rickety vehicles responsible for incessant accidents, loss of lives and property within the metropolis is equally poised at addressing the traffic congestion caused by several breakdowns of vehicles due to the old process which is no longer sustainable.

The Commissioner affirmed that public transport owners are not left behind in the new policy regime as some have had their vehicles already checked. Vehicle Inspection Officers are also engaging other commercial drivers at various motor parks for vehicle checks to further reduce the convergence of vehicles at the inspection test centres.

He also stated that the State Government is ramping up a consultation with private partners with vehicle inspection facilities to increase the present existing 27 centres spread across the State, with 5 more mobile test centres already on the way.

