Just In: Lagos GAC member, Rasak, dies after brief illness

A member of Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Lanre Rasak, has been reported dead after a brief illness at age 74.

Rasak, who was a former commissioner for transportation in Lagos, was said to have been indisposed for several weeks and was not attending political meetings before passing on.

A Source from the deceased family told The Guild that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain died on Saturday morning.

The source, who could not state categorically the ailment that claimed the deceased life, hinted that he would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

