JUST IN: Lagos former lawmaker dies after prolong illness

A former lawmaker representing Ojo constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Victor Akande, has been reported dead after a prolonged illness that kept him away from attending political gatherings in the state.

The former lawmaker was said to have passed on barely two weeks after families and friends gathered around him to celebrate his birthday and pray for a speedy recovery from the terminal ailment that had prevented him from participating in political activities in Ojo Local Government.

Akande, a legal practitioner, was said to have died on Wednesday afternoon, a sad development that has enveloped members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council.

A senior member of the APC in Ojo disclosed to The Guild on the Phone that the former lawmaker was pronounced dead by a medical expert attached to the hospital where he was being treated minutes earlier.

The member, who resides in the same community as Akande, told our correspondent that the news has affected the party in the constituency, considering his role in the APC.

He was a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly after being elected to represent Ojo Constituency I between 2015 and 2023.

The deceased lawmaker was first elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the APC, contested for the second term election, and won.

He lost his third-term bid when he was defeated at the APC primaries in 2022 by the incumbent lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency I, Olusegun Ege, following his inability to address the agitation of the members who complained that he distributed fewer palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While in the House of Assembly, Akande served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).