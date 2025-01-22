JUST IN: Lagos former CP’s wife regains freedom days after abduction

The wife of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu (retd), Folashade, has been reported to have regained freedom from abductors, about one week after her kidnap in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the wife of the former law enforcement officer, who was Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, left the abductors den following intensed manhunt by the policemen attached to the Ogun Police Command.

On Thursday, The Guild learnt from a credible source that the retired AIG’s wife has regain freedom and reunited with her family yesterday.

This came days after she was abducted from her house on Aminu Street, Orange estate axis of Arepo axis of Ogun state.

When our correspondent contacted the Ogun Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, over the new development, she promised to revert.

Meanwhile, at the time of filling this report, the Command’s Public Relations Officer was yet to call back or send message to clarify the claim of our source.

MORE DETAILS SOON