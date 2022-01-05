Report on Interest
under logo

PDP begins preparation for 2022 Ekiti guber election

The Guild

Anti-open grazing bill scales first reading before Lagos…

The Guild

Nigeria Army airstrikes destroy Boko Haram command centre in…

The Guild
MetroNews

Just In: Lagos first female deputy speaker dies after brief illness

By News Desk

By The Guild

A former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adetoun Adediran, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness in the state.

Adediran, a member of the Micheal Otedola  College of Primary Education (MOCPED), was said to have been pronounced dead by medical officials at a hospital on Wednesday.

The former lawmaker, who served as a lawmaker between 1999 and 2003, death has been described by many as a rude shock considering that she did not have any underlining ailment.

Confirming her death, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oguntoyinbo Ismael, described her death as shocking and devastating.

Oguntoyinbo, who wrote on his official social media page, said; “It is shocking hearing about your demise this morning Hon. Toun Adediran one of our leaders in Surulere.

“That I still saw your pictures with Mr. Speaker few days ago commissioning projects in our dear sport city; that you died this morning confirms the says that death is inevitable and it is only God that can give and take life”.

The Guild 5664 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: