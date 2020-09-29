JUST IN: Lagos ex-commissioner declares governorship ambition for 2023

The former commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, has declared his intention to contest the state’s governorship seat in 2023, saying time has come for residents to experience best of what Lagos could offer in all spheres of human endeavours.

He explained that the need for residents across the state to experience what Lagos could become when managed by good manager of human and resources necessitated his intention to lead the state and give Lagosians pride of place in the management of their affairs.

Abdullateef, who was also former Amir Hajj of Lagos, said that his intention to contest was also as response to call by Lagosians who had been following his trajectory in public offices and found him worthy of leading the state to prosperous and enviable heights.

Details shortly…