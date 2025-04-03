JUST IN: Lagos emergency team rescues nine passengers from boat inferno

No fewer than nine passengers onboard an ill-fated LAGFERRY boat have been rescued by Lagos emergency rescue team after the transport facility suddenly burst into flames.

As learnt, the fire disaster occurred minutes after the nine passengers board the Igbega Eko vessel at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

After being rescued, six of the victims, who had suffered several burns, were promptly rushed to the General hospital in Ikorodu axis of the state, where they could receive urgent medical care while the three others, who had minor injuries, have been transferred to a private hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA) has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the causes and circumstances that led to the outbreak and spread of the devastating fire, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to the agency, “The investigation into the cause of the incident is actively underway, and comprehensive safety reviews are being conducted to prevent any similar occurrences.

“We commend the swift response of emergency services and acknowledge the public’s cooperation during this event. We will continue to provide updates as we gather more information” it said.