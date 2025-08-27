JUST IN: Lagos emergency team recovers passenger’s body after car falls into lagoon

The Lagos State Government, through its search and rescue team, has recovered the body of a passenger, Daniel Danladi, from Lagos Lagoon after his car reportedly somersaulted and fell into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

Danladi’s body was recovered hours after the accident, which also resulted in the death of his colleague, Aisha Ibrahim, whose body was discovered inside the lagoon.

The 31-year-old who resides at 7 Oremeta Street, Off Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja, was recognized, after a detailed investigation, as a colleague of the first victim.

Confirming the rescue on Wednesday, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) disclosed that the accident occurred during the weekend after a Toyota Camry saloon car plunged into the lagoon from the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

In a statement made available to The Guild, LASWA stressed that its Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded immediately upon receipt of the distress call and joined the local divers in the efforts to save the victims.

According to the statement, “The team confirmed that the vehicle carried a female occupant, identified as Aisha, aged approximately 25–35 years. Her body was swiftly recovered by local divers and promptly handed over to her family.

“Emergency response units from LASWA, Marine Police, LASEMA, and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) coordinated seamlessly at the scene, with valuable assistance from local fishermen who played a crucial role in the recovery efforts.

“While initial reports suggested a lone occupant, follow-up investigations confirmed the presence of a second passenger, identified as Chado Daniel Danladi, aged 31, residing at 7 Oremeta Street, Off Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja. He was recognized as a colleague of the first victim.

“The body of the second victim was recovered during an extended SAR operation and has been delivered to his family.

“This incident underscores the effectiveness of our coordinated emergency response and the strong community support that enhances Lagos State’s capability in managing waterway emergencies. We remain committed to ensuring safety and rapid response in all such incidents”.