Just in: Lagos electoral commission releases timetable, fixes July 24th for council poll

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has released timetable for the 2021 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections across the state.
LASIEC, in the timetable released, fixed July 24th as date for voters to cast their votes for their preferred candidates vying for council chairman seat, his Vice-chairman and the councillors in each 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in Lagos.
To ensure free and fair exercise, the electoral commission also disclosed that Saturday, July 31st, 2021 has been set aside for chairman and councillorship seats re-run particularly were the exercises were declared inconclusive by the electoral officials.
In the timetable obtained on Wednesday The Guild and signed Chairman, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), the Commission approved that political parties could start their campaign on Friday April 30th and must end all exercise on July 22nd, two days before the poll.
The Commission also stated that political parties must organise their primaries between Monday, May 3rd and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021, to avoid delay in publication of approved candidates for the polls.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.