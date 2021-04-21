Just in: Lagos electoral commission releases timetable, fixes July 24th for council poll

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has released timetable for the 2021 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections across the state.

LASIEC, in the timetable released, fixed July 24th as date for voters to cast their votes for their preferred candidates vying for council chairman seat, his Vice-chairman and the councillors in each 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in Lagos.

To ensure free and fair exercise, the electoral commission also disclosed that Saturday, July 31st, 2021 has been set aside for chairman and councillorship seats re-run particularly were the exercises were declared inconclusive by the electoral officials.

In the timetable obtained on Wednesday The Guild and signed Chairman, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), the Commission approved that political parties could start their campaign on Friday April 30th and must end all exercise on July 22nd, two days before the poll.

The Commission also stated that political parties must organise their primaries between Monday, May 3rd and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021, to avoid delay in publication of approved candidates for the polls.