JUST IN: Lagos electoral body releases timetable for LGs poll

Politicians eyeing the chairmanship and councillor seats in Lagos can now begun to prepare towards achieving their ambitions after the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) released a timetable and schedule of activities for chairmanship and councillors elections for the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

LASIEC said that the elections for the 57 chairmen seats and 376 councillors would hold on July 12th, 2025 while the re-run has been scheduled for a week after, 19th of July, 2025.

The electoral umpire added that the stage for political campaigns and rallies would be opened for political parties on Friday, 18th of April and end on Wednesday 9th of July, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday by the Head, LASIEC public affairs, Tope Ojo, to The Guild, the commission stated that the date was fixed to prevent leadership vacuum in council administration across the state.

According to the statement, “Pursuant to Section 21(I) of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2008 (as amended), the Commission has released Notice of Election into the Office (s) of Chairmen and Councilors of Twenty (20) Local government areas, Thirty-Seven (37) Local Council Development Areas and Three Hundred and Seventy-Six (376) Wards of Lagos State.

“As the tenure of the present Local Government Administration is running to an end, the Commission has intensified efforts toward the conduct of an election that will usher in a new administration with the release of the Notice of Election that officially commences the electoral process

“Local Government election has been scheduled for Saturday 12th July across all the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas, while run-off/re-run election (if any) will take place on Saturday 19th of July, 2025.

“All registered Political Parties are therefore required to visit the Headquarters of the Commission to obtain Nomination and other relevant Forms on behalf of their Candidates.

“Other highlights of the Notice of Election include the meeting of the Commission with all the registered Political Parties on Tuesday 15th April 2025, while the Publication of Election Guidelines will come up on the 17th of April. 2025

“Campaigns and rallies by Political Parties will commence on Friday 18th of April and end on Wednesday 9th of July, 2025.

Closing date for submission of Nomination Forms of “substituted” and “only candidate” by the political parties is between Wednesday 18th June – Wednesday 25th June, 2025.

“The Chairman of the Commission Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (rtd) assures of the level plain ground for all the Political Parties and promises the electorate of the determination of the Commission to conduct free, fair, inclusive and credible election in line with the best international standard. She further enjoins Political Parties and Aspirants to adhere strictly with the Timetable”.