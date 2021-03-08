Just In: Lagos DPO, other officers in mess for allowing nightclubbing

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ajao Estate and other top officers in the Divisional Police Station may have their fate hang in the balance for a long time after being sanctioned for allowing night clubbing at the Ajao Estate axis of Lagos State.

As stated, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has redeployed the DPO, alongside his senior officers to yet to be disclosed offices in the state for allowing night clubbing at Garbana Club yesterday, a development said to be in contravention of the state’s guidelines on coronavirus.

It was gathered that the DPO and officers would be without office pending such times the police boss would deem the officers fit for another role in the state’s police formation.

Giving directives on the officers’ redeployment while addressing Area Commanders, DPOs, and other officers at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Ikeja, on Monday, Odomosu who frowned at the incident, said that the punitive measures would be sustained to put other DPOs and commanders on their toes.

Furthermore, he warned the senior officers to manned their areas and prevent further violation of guidelines introduced to curb person-person transmission of the deadly respiratory disease.

According to him, on no account should Area Commander and DPOs allow gross violation of the protocols across the state, particularly in nightclubs and event centers where these protocols are being violated with impunity.

Details shortly…